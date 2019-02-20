202
By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 1:35 pm 02/20/2019 01:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12679.36 up 51.00

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2543.03 up 2.62

NASDAQ: Composite 7485.47 down 1.29

Standard and Poors 500 2784.06 up 4.30

