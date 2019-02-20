30 industrials 25935.66 up 44.34 or 0.17 percent 20 transportation 10649.39 up 31.71 or 0.30 percent 15 utilities 746.22 up 3.02 or 0.41 percent 65 stocks 8591.59 up 20.77 or 0.24 percent

30 industrials 25935.66 up 44.34 or 0.17 percent 20 transportation 10649.39 up 31.71 or 0.30 percent 15 utilities 746.22 up 3.02 or 0.41 percent 65 stocks 8591.59 up 20.77 or 0.24 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.