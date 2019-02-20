202
February 20, 2019
30 industrials 25922.40 up 31.08 or 0.12 percent

20 transportation 10614.84 down 2.84 or -0.03 percent

15 utilities 746.11 up 2.91 or 0.39 percent

65 stocks 8581.49 up 10.67 or 0.12 percent

