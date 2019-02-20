30 industrials 25911.06 up 19.74 or 0.08 percent 20 transportation 10607.10 down 10.58 or -0.10 percent 15 utilities 743.13 down 0.07 or -0.01 percent 65 stocks 8572.20 up 1.38 or 0.02 percent

30 industrials 25911.06 up 19.74 or 0.08 percent 20 transportation 10607.10 down 10.58 or -0.10 percent 15 utilities 743.13 down 0.07 or -0.01 percent 65 stocks 8572.20 up 1.38 or 0.02 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.