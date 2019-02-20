202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 10:35 am 02/20/2019 10:35am
Share

30 industrials 25921.82 up 30.50 or 0.12 percent

20 transportation 10596.65 down 21.03 or -0.20 percent

15 utilities 744.45 up 1.25 or 0.17 percent

65 stocks 8574.46 up 3.64 or 0.04 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!