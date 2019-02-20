202
By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 10:05 am 02/20/2019 10:05am
30 industrials 25913.53 up 22.21 or 0.09 percent

20 transportation 10591.95 down 25.73 or -0.24 percent

15 utilities 742.00 down 1.20 or -0.16 percent

65 stocks 8567.38 down 3.44 or -0.04 percent

