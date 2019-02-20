30 industrials 25913.53 up 22.21 or 0.09 percent 20 transportation 10591.95 down 25.73 or -0.24 percent 15 utilities 742.00 down 1.20 or -0.16 percent 65 stocks 8567.38 down 3.44 or -0.04 percent

