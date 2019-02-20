New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12640.49 up 12.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.31 down 9.10 NASDAQ: Composite 7504.55 up 17.79 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12640.49 up 12.13 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2531.31 down 9.10 NASDAQ: Composite 7504.55 up 17.79 Standard and Poors 500 2781.26 up 1.50 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.