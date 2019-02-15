202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 3:35 pm 02/15/2019 03:35pm
Share

30 industrials 25799.97 up 360.58 or 1.42 percent

20 transportation 10534.22 down 3.41 or -0.03 percent

15 utilities 737.73 up 2.30 or 0.31 percent

65 stocks 8525.58 up 72.45 or 0.86 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500