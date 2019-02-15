30 industrials 25795.30 up 355.91 or 1.40 percent 20 transportation 10533.55 down 4.08 or -0.04 percent 15 utilities 736.31 up 0.88 or 0.12 percent 65 stocks 8521.94 up 68.81 or 0.81 percent

30 industrials 25795.30 up 355.91 or 1.40 percent 20 transportation 10533.55 down 4.08 or -0.04 percent 15 utilities 736.31 up 0.88 or 0.12 percent 65 stocks 8521.94 up 68.81 or 0.81 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.