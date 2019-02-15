202
By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 2:05 pm 02/15/2019 02:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12567.99 up 127.77

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2509.63 up 23.91

NASDAQ: Composite 7454.41 up 27.46

Standard and Poors 500 2766.54 up 20.81

