New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12556.02 up 115.79 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2507.84 up 22.12 NASDAQ: Composite 7447.00 up 20.04 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12556.02 up 115.79 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2507.84 up 22.12 NASDAQ: Composite 7447.00 up 20.04 Standard and Poors 500 2764.61 up 18.88 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.