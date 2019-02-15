New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12570.94 up 130.72 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2511.86 up 26.14 NASDAQ: Composite 7456.09 up 29.13 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12570.94 up 130.72 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2511.86 up 26.14 NASDAQ: Composite 7456.09 up 29.13 Standard and Poors 500 2767.92 up 22.19