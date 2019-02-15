202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 1:05 pm 02/15/2019 01:05pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12570.94 up 130.72

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2511.86 up 26.14

NASDAQ: Composite 7456.09 up 29.13

Standard and Poors 500 2767.92 up 22.19

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500