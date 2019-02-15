30 industrials 25752.62 up 313.23 or 1.23 percent 20 transportation 10567.55 up 29.92 or 0.28 percent 15 utilities 737.05 up 1.62 or 0.22 percent 65 stocks 8522.35 up 69.22 or 0.82 percent

30 industrials 25752.62 up 313.23 or 1.23 percent 20 transportation 10567.55 up 29.92 or 0.28 percent 15 utilities 737.05 up 1.62 or 0.22 percent 65 stocks 8522.35 up 69.22 or 0.82 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.