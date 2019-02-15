New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12561.39 up 121.17 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.52 up 15.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7464.85 up 37.89 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12561.39 up 121.17 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.52 up 15.80 NASDAQ: Composite 7464.85 up 37.89 Standard and Poors 500 2769.79 up 24.06 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.