202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 10:35 am 02/15/2019 10:35am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12561.39 up 121.17

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2501.52 up 15.80

NASDAQ: Composite 7464.85 up 37.89

Standard and Poors 500 2769.79 up 24.06

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500