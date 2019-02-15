30 industrials 25776.21 up 336.82 or 1.32 percent 20 transportation 10565.40 up 27.77 or 0.26 percent 15 utilities 739.43 up 4.00 or 0.54 percent 65 stocks 8530.77 up 77.64 or 0.92 percent
30 industrials 25776.21 up 336.82 or 1.32 percent
20 transportation 10565.40 up 27.77 or 0.26 percent
15 utilities 739.43 up 4.00 or 0.54 percent
65 stocks 8530.77 up 77.64 or 0.92 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.