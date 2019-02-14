30 industrials 25527.97 down 15.30 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 10550.14 up 53.17 or 0.51 percent 15 utilities 737.77 up 0.43 or 0.06 percent 65 stocks 8477.02 up 9.17 or 0.11 percent

