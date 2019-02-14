New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12466.89 down 8.00 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2490.53 down 1.85 NASDAQ: Composite 7436.95 up 16.57 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12466.89 down 8.00 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2490.53 down 1.85 NASDAQ: Composite 7436.95 up 16.57 Standard and Poors 500 2751.08 down 1.95 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.