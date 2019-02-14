202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 3:35 pm 02/14/2019 03:35pm
Share

30 industrials 25495.84 down 47.43 or -0.19 percent

20 transportation 10544.59 up 47.62 or 0.45 percent

15 utilities 737.83 up 0.49 or 0.07 percent

65 stocks 8469.81 up 1.96 or 0.02 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500