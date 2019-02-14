New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12467.02 down 7.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.36 down 3.02 NASDAQ: Composite 7438.06 up 17.68 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12467.02 down 7.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.36 down 3.02 NASDAQ: Composite 7438.06 up 17.68 Standard and Poors 500 2750.55 down 2.48 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.