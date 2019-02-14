202
By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 2:05 pm 02/14/2019 02:05pm
30 industrials 25514.83 down 28.44 or -0.11 percent

20 transportation 10552.19 up 55.22 or 0.53 percent

15 utilities 737.44 up 0.10 or 0.01 percent

65 stocks 8474.34 up 6.49 or 0.08 percent

