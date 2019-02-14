30 industrials 25514.83 down 28.44 or -0.11 percent 20 transportation 10552.19 up 55.22 or 0.53 percent 15 utilities 737.44 up 0.10 or 0.01 percent 65 stocks 8474.34 up 6.49 or 0.08 percent

30 industrials 25514.83 down 28.44 or -0.11 percent 20 transportation 10552.19 up 55.22 or 0.53 percent 15 utilities 737.44 up 0.10 or 0.01 percent 65 stocks 8474.34 up 6.49 or 0.08 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.