New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12463.81 down 11.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.38 down 6.00 NASDAQ: Composite 7436.79 up 16.41 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12463.81 down 11.08 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.38 down 6.00 NASDAQ: Composite 7436.79 up 16.41 Standard and Poors 500 2751.76 down 1.27 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.