New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12468.85 down 6.04 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.95 down 5.44 NASDAQ: Composite 7445.36 up 24.98 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12468.85 down 6.04 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2486.95 down 5.44 NASDAQ: Composite 7445.36 up 24.98 Standard and Poors 500 2753.14 up 0.11 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.