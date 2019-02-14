30 industrials 25511.95 down 31.32 or -0.12 percent 20 transportation 10547.31 up 50.34 or 0.48 percent 15 utilities 737.26 down 0.08 or -0.01 percent 65 stocks 8472.43 up 4.58 or 0.05 percent

30 industrials 25511.95 down 31.32 or -0.12 percent 20 transportation 10547.31 up 50.34 or 0.48 percent 15 utilities 737.26 down 0.08 or -0.01 percent 65 stocks 8472.43 up 4.58 or 0.05 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.