By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 12:35 pm 02/13/2019 12:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12457.74 up 19.30

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2499.28 up 9.14

NASDAQ: Composite 7424.90 up 10.28

Standard and Poors 500 2750.43 up 5.70

