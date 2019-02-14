202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 11:35 am 02/14/2019 11:35am
Share

30 industrials 25386.00 down 157.27 or -0.62 percent

20 transportation 10514.23 up 17.26 or 0.16 percent

15 utilities 735.62 down 1.72 or -0.23 percent

65 stocks 8438.30 down 29.55 or -0.35 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500