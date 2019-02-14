New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12425.78 down 49.11 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2483.55 down 8.83 NASDAQ: Composite 7410.27 down 10.11 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12425.78 down 49.11 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2483.55 down 8.83 NASDAQ: Composite 7410.27 down 10.11 Standard and Poors 500 2742.78 down 10.25 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.