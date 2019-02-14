202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 10:05 am 02/14/2019 10:05am
Share

30 industrials 25377.76 down 165.51 or -0.65 percent

20 transportation 10498.39 up 1.42 or 0.01 percent

15 utilities 738.05 up 0.71 or 0.10 percent

65 stocks 8437.81 down 30.04 or -0.35 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500