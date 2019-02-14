New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12403.97 down 70.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2481.49 down 10.89 NASDAQ: Composite 7400.55 down 19.83 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12403.97 down 70.92 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2481.49 down 10.89 NASDAQ: Composite 7400.55 down 19.83 Standard and Poors 500 2739.27 down 13.76 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.