By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 3:05 pm 02/12/2019 03:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12442.79 up 144.88

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2492.33 up 16.92

NASDAQ: Composite 7407.71 up 99.81

Standard and Poors 500 2744.57 up 34.77

