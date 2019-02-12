30 industrials 25417.47 up 364.36 or 1.45 percent 20 transportation 10457.13 up 152.68 or 1.48 percent 15 utilities 740.02 up 2.33 or 0.32 percent 65 stocks 8440.24 up 106.41 or 1.28 percent
