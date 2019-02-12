New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12447.35 up 149.45 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2491.56 up 16.15 NASDAQ: Composite 7413.51 up 105.61 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12447.35 up 149.45 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2491.56 up 16.15 NASDAQ: Composite 7413.51 up 105.61 Standard and Poors 500 2746.61 up 36.81 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.