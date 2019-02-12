New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12454.73 up 156.82 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2494.22 up 18.81 NASDAQ: Composite 7412.78 up 104.87 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12454.73 up 156.82 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2494.22 up 18.81 NASDAQ: Composite 7412.78 up 104.87 Standard and Poors 500 2747.97 up 38.17 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.