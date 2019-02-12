New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12445.28 up 147.37 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2499.01 up 23.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7405.66 up 97.75 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12445.28 up 147.37 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2499.01 up 23.61 NASDAQ: Composite 7405.66 up 97.75 Standard and Poors 500 2744.82 up 35.02 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.