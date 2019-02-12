30 industrials 25410.63 up 357.52 or 1.43 percent 20 transportation 10459.66 up 155.21 or 1.51 percent 15 utilities 739.16 up 1.47 or 0.20 percent 65 stocks 8437.90 up 104.07 or 1.25 percent
