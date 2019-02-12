New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12430.32 up 132.41 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.86 up 22.45 NASDAQ: Composite 7402.73 up 94.83 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12430.32 up 132.41 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2497.86 up 22.45 NASDAQ: Composite 7402.73 up 94.83 Standard and Poors 500 2741.95 up 32.15 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.