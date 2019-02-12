30 industrials 25394.33 up 341.22 or 1.36 percent 20 transportation 10464.51 up 160.06 or 1.55 percent 15 utilities 741.52 up 3.83 or 0.52 percent 65 stocks 8440.14 up 106.31 or 1.28 percent
30 industrials 25394.33 up 341.22 or 1.36 percent
20 transportation 10464.51 up 160.06 or 1.55 percent
15 utilities 741.52 up 3.83 or 0.52 percent
65 stocks 8440.14 up 106.31 or 1.28 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.