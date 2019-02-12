202
By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 11:35 am 02/12/2019 11:35am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12425.14 up 127.24

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.66 up 14.25

NASDAQ: Composite 7406.05 up 98.14

Standard and Poors 500 2741.91 up 32.11

