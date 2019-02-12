30 industrials 25326.77 up 273.66 or 1.09 percent 20 transportation 10446.64 up 142.19 or 1.38 percent 15 utilities 738.85 up 1.16 or 0.16 percent 65 stocks 8418.52 up 84.69 or 1.02 percent

