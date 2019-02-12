202
By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 10:05 am 02/12/2019 10:05am
30 industrials 25300.78 up 247.67 or 0.99 percent

20 transportation 10415.81 up 111.36 or 1.08 percent

15 utilities 735.21 down 2.48 or -0.34 percent

65 stocks 8400.33 up 66.50 or 0.80 percent

