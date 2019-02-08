202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 3:35 pm 02/08/2019 03:35pm
Share

30 industrials 25027.84 down 141.69 or -0.56 percent

20 transportation 10154.72 down 43.34 or -0.42 percent

15 utilities 738.36 up 2.36 or 0.32 percent

65 stocks 8298.38 down 31.99 or -0.38 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500