202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 3:05 pm 02/08/2019 03:05pm
Share

30 industrials 25001.43 down 168.10 or -0.67 percent

20 transportation 10149.96 down 48.10 or -0.47 percent

15 utilities 737.74 up 1.74 or 0.24 percent

65 stocks 8291.19 down 39.18 or -0.47 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500