By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 2:35 pm 02/08/2019 02:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12263.31 down 31.91

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2477.65 down 11.45

NASDAQ: Composite 7286.79 down 1.56

Standard and Poors 500 2700.12 down 5.93

