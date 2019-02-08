202
By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 2:35 pm 02/08/2019 02:35pm
30 industrials 25026.43 down 143.10 or -0.57 percent

20 transportation 10158.43 down 39.63 or -0.39 percent

15 utilities 737.05 up 1.05 or 0.14 percent

65 stocks 8296.50 down 33.87 or -0.41 percent

