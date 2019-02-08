202
By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 2:05 pm 02/08/2019 02:05pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12248.21 down 47.01

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2477.53 down 11.57

NASDAQ: Composite 7274.10 down 14.25

Standard and Poors 500 2696.20 down 9.85

