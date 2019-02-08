202
By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 2:05 pm 02/08/2019 02:05pm
30 industrials 25007.51 down 162.02 or -0.64 percent

20 transportation 10127.40 down 70.66 or -0.69 percent

15 utilities 736.76 up 0.76 or 0.10 percent

65 stocks 8285.75 down 44.62 or -0.54 percent

