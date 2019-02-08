30 industrials 25007.51 down 162.02 or -0.64 percent 20 transportation 10127.40 down 70.66 or -0.69 percent 15 utilities 736.76 up 0.76 or 0.10 percent 65 stocks 8285.75 down 44.62 or -0.54 percent

30 industrials 25007.51 down 162.02 or -0.64 percent 20 transportation 10127.40 down 70.66 or -0.69 percent 15 utilities 736.76 up 0.76 or 0.10 percent 65 stocks 8285.75 down 44.62 or -0.54 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.