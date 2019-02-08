202
By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 1:35 pm 02/08/2019 01:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12236.59 down 58.63

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2474.80 down 14.30

NASDAQ: Composite 7262.31 down 26.04

Standard and Poors 500 2693.16 down 12.89

