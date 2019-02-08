202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 1:05 pm 02/08/2019 01:05pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12235.90 down 59.32

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2475.75 down 13.35

NASDAQ: Composite 7255.92 down 32.43

Standard and Poors 500 2691.97 down 14.08

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500