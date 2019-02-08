202
By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 1:05 pm 02/08/2019 01:05pm
30 industrials 24979.57 down 189.96 or -0.75 percent

20 transportation 10102.49 down 95.57 or -0.94 percent

15 utilities 737.80 up 1.80 or 0.24 percent

65 stocks 8277.02 down 53.35 or -0.64 percent

