202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 12:35 pm 02/08/2019 12:35pm
Share

30 industrials 24961.38 down 208.15 or -0.83 percent

20 transportation 10079.88 down 118.18 or -1.16 percent

15 utilities 737.89 up 1.89 or 0.26 percent

65 stocks 8268.90 down 61.47 or -0.74 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500