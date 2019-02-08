New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12223.72 down 71.50 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2469.75 down 19.34 NASDAQ: Composite 7246.29 down 42.06 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12223.72 down 71.50 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2469.75 down 19.34 NASDAQ: Composite 7246.29 down 42.06 Standard and Poors 500 2689.45 down 16.60 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.